Alex Grinch: OU's Defense Must Focus on Preparation Ahead of Opener

Despite the excitement of game week, the Oklahoma defense must stay locked in and continue learning every day in practice, Grinch said.

NORMAN — Understandably, everyone is excited for the 2021 season to kick off in Norman on Saturday.

But as the Oklahoma Sooners transition from fall camp into game week preparations, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said there is an element of transition as the defense must now gear their focus toward one thing — preparation.

“I think the guys are excited to play, just watching them today,” Grinch said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I guess my chief concern is, are we excited to prepare? I think we’re excited for Saturday, I think absolutely the guys want to play well. But the other thing that happens is, we haven’t had a week of preparation since just after Christmas.

“Is this group going to be mature enough to handle Monday and Tuesday and the real physical work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays? Just watching them and observing them out there today, I think that’s something we’ve gotta get better respect for in terms of the preparation aspect of things. Yeah, we all want to get to Saturday, but get me to Friday nights, a high school mindset, and a professional mindset is I’ve gotta prepare the right way.”

Thankfully for Grinch and the Sooners, they should have plenty of time to get back into the swing of things.

Oklahoma will clearly be the most talented team on the field in most of the games they play this season, and their opening three contests against Tulane, Western Carolina and Nebraska will be no different.

Now, OU will have the added boost of getting their season opener moved to Norman due to the circumstances surrounding Hurricane Ida.

Another thing that will be new to the Sooners on Saturday is the ability to tackle their opponents live.

Grinch said in a season opener, tackling is always in the back of his mind because it’s simply something that teams don’t get to do very often in spring and fall camp.

“You go through eight months of preparation and the thing you do the least is almost what’s the most important over the course of the offseason,” Grinch said. “So we’ve done live tackle drills. We do that in so many ways because it kind of prevents the pile ups and some of those things, but you still get some of that live contact work. And obviously in scrimmage settings, you’re able to do those things. So you’re always concerned.”

But even if things aren’t perfect on Saturday against the Green Wave, Grinch said there’s always room to improve, especially on the tackling front.

“I don't ever remember coming out of a week one and you check the box and say we’ve got it all figured out,” he said. “On the same token, one of the chief ways you kind of prevent those issues from turning into, what ends up being explosive plays, is the gang tackle. Trusting in each other to say there’s no such thing as a one-on-one tackle in a game.”

In Oklahoma’s front seven at least, Grinch will be able to rely on plenty of experienced guys to set the tone early. Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu all return after productive seasons last year, and Grinch said there would still be plenty of rotation behind them to keep them fresh.





Isaiah Thomas returns to Norman to help lead an Oklahoma defense with massive expectations Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The main thing Grinch is looking for as the team progresses through practice over the next few weeks is consistency on the back end with his defensive backs.

“I think across the board, if you look at our youth,” said Grinch, “that’s the biggest thing. The consistency aspect of things.

“We need more consistent work from some of our younger DBs.”

Plenty of rotation should help keep the secondary on their toes as well. Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell have been the most-snapped guys since Grinch arrived on campus, but they’ll have Justin Broiles, Key Lawrence and Jordan Mukes pushing them for snaps on Saturday’s.

Woodi Washington, D.J. Graham and Jaden Davis will battle for the lion’s share of snaps at corner, with Latrell McCutchin waiting in the wings as well.

Even at the nickel spot, Jeremiah Criddell and Billy Bowman continue to fight, making each other better as they try and prove to the coaches why they belong on the field, Grinch said.

But well beyond the season opener against Tulane, Grinch said he’ll be stressing the importance of coming to practice every day ready to prepare at a high level, as it’s the key to unlocking the defense’s true potential.

“If I had to sound an alarm, that’s the consistency aspect of things,” Grinch said. “We talk about being elite. You can’t be elite without being consistent. As excited as I can get with the potential of a young guy, the consistency has to get turned up quite a bit.”

