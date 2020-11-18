SI.com
Alex Grinch: Bedlam matchup "as challenging as it will be for us this year"

Parker Thune

Has Alex Grinch's Speed D finally come into its own?

Most signs certainly point in that direction, but the Sooners' improved defensive effort in recent weeks will either be validated or overshadowed on Saturday night. With Oklahoma State heading to Norman for a primetime Bedlam showdown, Grinch's unit faces arguably their stiffest test of the season.

The Pokes' primary strength is found in two players: running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Hubbard rushed for over 2,000 yards last season, and entered 2020 with Heisman Trophy aspirations. Meanwhile, Wallace is third among active FBS players in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

But the Cowboys' offensive competency isn't predicated solely on their two superstars. In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Grinch acknowledged that Oklahoma's recipe for victory this Saturday is a bit more intricate than simply neutralizing Hubbard or Wallace.

“It’s never as simple as, well, if you take this away, you’re going to win the football game," said Grinch. "It’s as challenging as it will be for us this year. A lot of respect for their coach, their scheme. … It doesn’t get a whole lot tougher than this, and they certainly have our respect.”

Hubbard is the unquestioned bread and butter of the Oklahoma State offensive attack, and though the Canadian-born wunderkind hasn't accumulated the same eye-popping statistics he did in 2019, he still commands the respect of Grinch and the Sooner defense.

"What I see is the exact same thing we saw a year ago, a guy that has the ability to make you miss," said Grinch of Hubbard. "We all know about his speed and his ability to hit home runs and run through tackles. He's all he's cracked up to be."

On the heels of consecutive games with multiple takeaways, the Sooners' ability to win the turnover battle will no doubt prove vital on Saturday. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders has shown a propensity to put the ball in harm's way, and with the Pokes' offensive line banged up, Oklahoma's front four figures to be the X-factor.

“A turnover has a tendency to start up front," said Grinch. "Oftentimes, there’s a collective element to those things between the front and the back end. … That’s something that we want to be a calling card in the Oklahoma defense. Negative plays influence drives… we’ve had our fair share.”

It's all part of Grinch's "complimentary football" mentality, in which each unit contributes to another's success. Stops and turnovers are the end goal, whether the key play comes from the defensive line, the linebacker corps, or the secondary.

“At some point, hopefully we can get more particular about our production," Grinch remarked. "Right now, we’ll take any production we can get.”

