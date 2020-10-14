SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Alex Grinch says his defense has a long way to go: "Consistency continues to escape us"

Parker Thune

Heading into last Saturday's Red River Showdown, Texas led the nation in scoring.

With that in mind, if you'd told Alex Grinch that his unit would only have surrendered 17 points after 56 minutes of play, odds are that he'd have felt pretty good about his team's chances.

However, with no timeouts at his disposal, Sam Ehlinger led an improbable rally against a gassed Oklahoma defense to erase a 14-point deficit and send the game to overtime. Though the Sooners would ultimately prevail in quadruple overtime, the crunch-time collapse left a sour taste in Grinch's mouth.

“I think it’s a work in progress, to put it mildly," said the Oklahoma defensive coordinator. "Consistency continues to escape us. It’s one thing to talk about it, and believe me, we talk a lot about it. Offenses are not going to wave the white flag. That’s not going to happen. We have to finish it, and obviously play more consistently. There’s a lot of good, but it’s not good enough.”

Saturday's "good" included three takeaways and six sacks, both season highs for Oklahoma. Woodi Washington notched his first career interception, Perrion Winfrey rose to block a Longhorn field goal attempt, and the Sooners' front seven terrorized Sam Ehlinger for most of the afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

“We just wanted to set the tone for what this game was going to be like," said rush end Nik Bonitto, who recorded two sacks. "We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth. And we did that pretty well.”

Nevertheless, the Sooners' struggles in the late stages have become a leitmotif over the first four games of the year. They've surrendered 45 total points in the fourth quarter over their past three contests. With the halfway point of the abbreviated season approaching, Grinch and his staff continue to search for answers.

“It always feels a whole lot better when you can blame somebody else," said Grinch. "The word ‘patience’ kind of makes you vomit in your mouth a little bit. Because you don’t have patience. Nobody wants to hear patience.”

While Grinch has heretofore been patient with his eleven defensive starters, that patience began to wane last Saturday. At one point, he inserted true freshmen Joshua Eaton and D.J. Graham at the corners, and made use of reserve linebackers Jon-Michael Terry and David Ugwoegbu. Grinch stated last week that he'd been leaning on experience with his personnel decisions, but conceded this week that he's now looking to establish rotations at several positions.

“We tell the guys, you perform in practice, we want to put you in the game," said Grinch. "The future is bright, but we’ve got to make sure that in 2020, they perform at a certain level to find reps.”

Can Grinch's defense survive the Big 12 slate with a continual Jekyll-and-Hyde act? Put bluntly, if the Sooners drop another contest, their hopes of a sixth straight conference title effectively drop to zero. They'll spend the bye week focused on developing the consistency that Grinch craves, because their next matchup won't bring easy sailing. Max Duggan and TCU await an Oct. 24 tilt with Grinch's maligned unit.

“We’re doing what we can," said Bonitto. We’re not trying to make excuses. At the end of the day, we still gotta go play ball next Saturday.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jbevans02
jbevans02

The penalties in the secondary really hurt us every week. The D-line ran out of gas in the fourth. They stood straight up at the snap of the ball. Why don't we have more of a rotation with a couple of freshmen? Grimes comes to mind. And when do we get the hammer back? That being Ronnie Perkins. I can't wait to watch him play.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Pledger says his family's reaction following his breakout against Texas 'warmed my heart'

Oklahoma Sooners RB T.J. Pledger waited patiently for breakout against Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL, Week 5

Oklahoma Sooners in the NFL, Week 5

Caroline Grace

Chris Murray wins eligibility appeal, will join rapidly improving Oklahoma offensive line

Lincoln Riley confirms that transfer lineman from UCLA will be available Oct. 24 for Oklahoma Sooners' contest with TCU Horned Frogs

Parker Thune

by

Jaymou

Lincoln Riley not worried about Gabe Brkic after crucial missed kick

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says Brkic will "learn from it and he'll be better because of it" after missing game-winning attempt from 32 yards on Saturday

Parker Thune

by

krazihorz

How Theo Wease rose up with key plays against Texas — over and over

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease rose up against Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover

by

jbevans02

FutureCast: The Sunday night spin on Saturday's game

FutureCast: Looking ahead from the Oklahoma-Texas game

John. E. Hoover

by

Jamaican Sooner

Lincoln Riley addresses referee's phantom 46 seconds: 'We were not happy about it'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley addresses referee's phantom 46 seconds against Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover

After crazy win, T.J. Pledger, David Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors

Two Oklahoma Sooners earn Player of the Week honors from Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: "We took some baby steps" on Saturday in win over Texas

Oklahoma Sooners head coach pleased with incremental improvements across the roster in team's four-overtime victory

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams recounts his weekend of multitasking in DFW area

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit watched Red River Showdown on his phone while attending Duncanville/IMG game at Globe Life Park

Parker Thune