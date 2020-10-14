Alex Grinch says his defense has a long way to go: "Consistency continues to escape us"

Heading into last Saturday's Red River Showdown, Texas led the nation in scoring.

With that in mind, if you'd told Alex Grinch that his unit would only have surrendered 17 points after 56 minutes of play, odds are that he'd have felt pretty good about his team's chances.

However, with no timeouts at his disposal, Sam Ehlinger led an improbable rally against a gassed Oklahoma defense to erase a 14-point deficit and send the game to overtime. Though the Sooners would ultimately prevail in quadruple overtime, the crunch-time collapse left a sour taste in Grinch's mouth.

“I think it’s a work in progress, to put it mildly," said the Oklahoma defensive coordinator. "Consistency continues to escape us. It’s one thing to talk about it, and believe me, we talk a lot about it. Offenses are not going to wave the white flag. That’s not going to happen. We have to finish it, and obviously play more consistently. There’s a lot of good, but it’s not good enough.”

Saturday's "good" included three takeaways and six sacks, both season highs for Oklahoma. Woodi Washington notched his first career interception, Perrion Winfrey rose to block a Longhorn field goal attempt, and the Sooners' front seven terrorized Sam Ehlinger for most of the afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

“We just wanted to set the tone for what this game was going to be like," said rush end Nik Bonitto, who recorded two sacks. "We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth. And we did that pretty well.”

Nevertheless, the Sooners' struggles in the late stages have become a leitmotif over the first four games of the year. They've surrendered 45 total points in the fourth quarter over their past three contests. With the halfway point of the abbreviated season approaching, Grinch and his staff continue to search for answers.

“It always feels a whole lot better when you can blame somebody else," said Grinch. "The word ‘patience’ kind of makes you vomit in your mouth a little bit. Because you don’t have patience. Nobody wants to hear patience.”

While Grinch has heretofore been patient with his eleven defensive starters, that patience began to wane last Saturday. At one point, he inserted true freshmen Joshua Eaton and D.J. Graham at the corners, and made use of reserve linebackers Jon-Michael Terry and David Ugwoegbu. Grinch stated last week that he'd been leaning on experience with his personnel decisions, but conceded this week that he's now looking to establish rotations at several positions.

“We tell the guys, you perform in practice, we want to put you in the game," said Grinch. "The future is bright, but we’ve got to make sure that in 2020, they perform at a certain level to find reps.”

Can Grinch's defense survive the Big 12 slate with a continual Jekyll-and-Hyde act? Put bluntly, if the Sooners drop another contest, their hopes of a sixth straight conference title effectively drop to zero. They'll spend the bye week focused on developing the consistency that Grinch craves, because their next matchup won't bring easy sailing. Max Duggan and TCU await an Oct. 24 tilt with Grinch's maligned unit.

“We’re doing what we can," said Bonitto. We’re not trying to make excuses. At the end of the day, we still gotta go play ball next Saturday.”

