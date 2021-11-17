Alex Grinch Says Oklahoma's Mental Errors Can be Easily Fixed

The OU defensive coordinator said it's up to the players to make the mental fixes, especially on penalties.

Oklahoma has to cut down on mental errors to get their season back on track.

The No. 13-ranked Sooners lost Saturday’s contest against Baylor in the margins, unable to turn the tide and finally succumbing to the Bears’ superior run game.

And while the defense held up for three quarters, they helped the Bears along their way with three different mental breakdowns, surrendering penalties that helped move Baylor scoring drives along.

In the first half, Key Lawrence was tagged for a facemask penalty after the play was over. The flag moved the ball deep into the red zone, giving the Sooners less of a chance to hold out for a field goal and allowing Baylor to tie the game up at 7-7.

Perrion Winfrey was then called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty away from the play in the second half, and on another drive Justin Broiles was flagged for a horse collar tackle after he had already driven the ball carrier out of bounds.

Already facing one of the best rushing attacks in the country, the mental miscues put Oklahoma behind the 8-ball, shrinking the margin of error for the Sooner defense.

On Tuesday, Alex Grinch said honing in on those should be simple, but it’s down to the players to make those adjustments.

“It’s fixed if you want it to be,” Grinch said. “Same thing as in basketball. If you throw the ball into the second row, how do you fix that? You don’t do it again.

“It’s easy to say, but harder to do in those moments. Quite frankly, it shouldn’t be harder to do in those moments, but it is. It’s the emotional stability that’s required in big-time football.”

Mental errors ultimately undid the Sooners in the second half, as they also contributed to allowed quarterback Gerry Bohanon to run all over OU.

While the defense was so concerned with shutting down star running back Abram Smith, Bohanon kept calling his own number, moving the chains with his legs.

“The stretch zone play’s such a big play in their offense, man this is … let’s rep it 1,000 times over the course of the week,” said Grinch, “let’s watch it a thousand times, all the individual things you’re going to do to make a play on that particular down and, ‘Oh wait, the quarterback kept it.’ ‘We forgot about that play,’ type of thing in some individual instances.

“I thought that was a frustrating, because it would suggest that we don’t know who’s the quarterback player on the defense a couple times, that certainly was not the case.”

Up next, Oklahoma will have to slow down Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar and Xavier Hutchinson. The Iowa State offense is plenty talented, and the Sooners will have their hands full slowing them down if they play their best, much less if mental errors rear their ugly heads.

Grinch said he was confident the team could get back on track, but they’re going to have to lock in all week long to make those changes and right the ship.

“I think overall we’ve been a fairly smart football team with some exceptions,” Grinch said. “We have to learn from those things because it can dictate outcomes and it can extend drives and put yourself in a bad situation and impede your ability to win football games. It hurt us this past week.”

