AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 133

On the newest OU Football commit Jasiah Wagoner, watch list season, Kyler Murray's new contract, the latest with OU Basketball, Softball and Baseball plus much more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the latest OU Football commit Jasiah Wagoner, recap the latest from watch list season, react to Kyler Murray's new contract with the Arizona Cardinals, discuss all the latest from OU Basketball, Softball, Baseball and much more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

