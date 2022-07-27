AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 133

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the latest OU Football commit Jasiah Wagoner, recap the latest from watch list season, react to Kyler Murray's new contract with the Arizona Cardinals, discuss all the latest from OU Basketball, Softball, Baseball and much more.

