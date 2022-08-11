AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 135

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Cale Gundy's sudden resignation, give some takeaways from the week at OU practice, discuss the latest in the Sooners' recruiting, touch on OU Basketball's week in Europe and much more.

