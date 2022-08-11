Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 135

On Cale Gundy's resignation, the latest from OU's fall camp practices, Sooners recruiting notes, OU Basketball's week in Europe and much more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Cale Gundy's sudden resignation, give some takeaways from the week at OU practice, discuss the latest in the Sooners' recruiting, touch on OU Basketball's week in Europe and much more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

L'Damian Washington
Football

Brent Venables is Confident L'Damian Washington Will Thrive in New Role at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
BV 8-10
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Jalen Redmond 1
Football

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Held Out With Slight Concussion

By Ross Lovelace20 hours ago
Brent Venables 4
Football

Brent Venables Addresses Cale Gundy, Murphy's Law: 'This Won't Be the Last Crisis'

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Justin Broiles - TT INT
Football

Justin Broiles Taking Pride in Playing This Year's Version of 'The Roy'

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
Brent Venables - Jamarrian Burt
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Oklahoma's Wednesday Practice

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
8-10 OU Practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Andrew Raym, Alamo Bowl Practice
Football

Why Andrew Raym Thinks Oklahoma's Offensive Line Did a '180' This Offseason

By Ryan ChapmanAug 10, 2022 8:00 AM EDT