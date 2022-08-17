Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 136

On the latest from OU Fall Camp, the preseason AP Poll, Jacobe Johnson's commitment to Oklahoma, Joe Bamisile getting his NCAA waiver and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the latest from OU Fall Camp, react to the preseason AP Poll, discuss the latest OU commit Jacobe Johnson, analyze the impact of Joe Bamisile getting his waiver on OU Basketball and much more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

