AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 137

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's preseason camp, react to Brynden Walker's sudden retirement from football, preview the OU 2022 schedule, give a recruiting update, react to the latest Sooners in the NFL news and much more.

