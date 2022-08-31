AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 138

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to the latest realignment news and the murky status of OT Wanya Morris, break down the OU depth chart, preview the Sooners' Week 1 matchup with UTEP, give a recruiting update, lock in their final 2022 season predictions and more.

