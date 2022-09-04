AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 139

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap Oklahoma's 45-13 season-opening win over UTEP with thoughts on the Sooners' defensive showing, Jeff Lebby's first game as the OU offensive coordinator, their players of the game and more.

