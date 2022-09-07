Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 140

On OU's Week 1 win over UTEP, the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State, the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams and this weekend's loaded Big 12 slate.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 45-13 win over UTEP, preview the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State, react to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, look around the Big 12's weekend slate and more.  

