AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 140

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 45-13 win over UTEP, preview the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State, react to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, look around the Big 12's weekend slate and more.

