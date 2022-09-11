AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 141

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State with thoughts on OU's slow offensive start, their dominant defensive display, what weaknesses could be an issue moving forward, their players of the game and more.

