AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 141

On Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman on Saturday, Sept. 10 to move to 2-0 on the 2022 season.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State with thoughts on OU's slow offensive start, their dominant defensive display, what weaknesses could be an issue moving forward, their players of the game and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

