Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 142

On OU's Week 2 win over Kent State, the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, the big scheduling changes for next year and beyond, Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 33-3 win over Kent State, preview the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, react to the bombshell OU future scheduling news, break down Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Brent Venables, Football Generic
Football

SEC Tells Georgia, Tennessee to Clear Non-Conference Games v. Oklahoma Starting in 2023

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jaden Davis, UTEP Miners
Football

Why Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Credits Jay Valai for Rediscovering Confidence and Joy

By Ryan Chapman
Reggie Grimes Interview 9-13-22
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Reggie Grimes Interview

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Reggie Grimes, UTEP Miners
Football

Why Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes Credits Confidence, Chemistry For Early Breakout

By Ross Lovelace
DG
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

By Josh Callaway
Kanak thumb
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Interview

By John E. Hoover
Helms Thumbb
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms Interview

By John E. Hoover
Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 5.20.59 PM
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma, Alabama QB Jalen Hurts Goes One-on-One

By John E. Hoover