AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 143

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 49-14 win over Nebraska with thoughts on OU's best performance thus far, their big offensive output, the defense's continued high level of player, their players of the game and more.

