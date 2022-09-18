Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 143

On Oklahoma's 49-14 win over Nebraska in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, Sept. 17 to move to 3-0 on the 2022 season.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 49-14 win over Nebraska with thoughts on OU's best performance thus far, their big offensive output, the defense's continued high level of player, their players of the game and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

