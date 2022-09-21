AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 144

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska, react to the latest news in the future of the Bedlam rivalry, preview the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State, look around the Big 12's weekend slate and much more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

