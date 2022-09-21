Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 144

On OU's Week 3 win over Nebraska, the future of the Bedlam rivalry, the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State, the Big 12's weekend slate and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska, react to the latest news in the future of the Bedlam rivalry, preview the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State, look around the Big 12's weekend slate and much more.  

