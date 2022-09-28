AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 146

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 41-34 loss to Kansas State, preview the Sooners' Week 5 matchup with TCU, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to Jalen Hurts' massive start to the NFL season and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...