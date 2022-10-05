Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 148

On OU's Week 5 loss to TCU, the Sooners' Week 6 matchup with Texas, David Hicks' surprise commitment to Texas A&M, the Big 12's weekend slate and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 55-24 loss to TCU, preview the Sooners' Week 6 matchup with Texas, react to David Hicks' surprise commitment to Texas A&M, look around the Big 12's weekend slate and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

