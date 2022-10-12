AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 150

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 49-0 loss to Texas, preview the Sooners' Week 7 matchup with Kansas, discuss the potential recruiting ramifications of Oklahoma's spiral, look around the Big 12, Sooners in the NFL and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

