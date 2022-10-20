AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 152

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 52-42 win over Kansas, discuss what the Sooners are up to on the bye week, react to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's latest OU/Texas comments, break down the latest from Big 12 Basketball Media Days in Kansas City and more.

