Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 153

On Oklahoma's bye week, the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Iowa State, another intriguing weekend in the Big 12, OU basketball's exhibition game with OCU and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's bye week, preview the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Iowa State, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the OU basketball's exhibition tilt with OCU last night and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Billy Bowman
Football

Why Billy Bowman's Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later' Crucial in Oklahoma's Stretch Run

By Ross Lovelace
R. Mason Thomas
Football

Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas' 'Full Tilt' Work Ethic Has Paid Dividends for the True Freshman

By Ryan Chapman
OU-OCU
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-Oklahoma City Highlights

By Josh Callaway
10-25-22 Porter Moser (Post-OCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Oklahoma City Postgame

By Josh Callaway
10-25-22 Tanner Groves & Grant Sherfield (Post-OCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves & G Grant Sherfield Oklahoma City Postgame

By Josh Callaway
MBB - C.J. Noland
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: New Faces Shine for Oklahoma in Exhibition Win Over OCU

By Ryan Chapman
ISU WRap
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

By Josh Callaway
10-25-22 Brent Venables (Pre-Iowa State)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway