AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 153

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's bye week, preview the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Iowa State, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the OU basketball's exhibition tilt with OCU last night and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...