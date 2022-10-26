AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 153
On Oklahoma's bye week, the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Iowa State, another intriguing weekend in the Big 12, OU basketball's exhibition game with OCU and more.
AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's bye week, preview the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Iowa State, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the OU basketball's exhibition tilt with OCU last night and more.
