AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 154

On Oklahoma's 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in Ames, IA.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.  

