AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 155

On OU's 27-13 win over Iowa State, Oklahoma's Week 10 matchup with Baylor, the Big 12 weekend slate, Matt Brady's sudden resignation and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 27-13 win over Iowa State, preview the Sooners' Week 10 matchup with Baylor, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the latest OU basketball news and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

