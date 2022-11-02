AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 155

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 27-13 win over Iowa State, preview the Sooners' Week 10 matchup with Baylor, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the latest OU basketball news and more.

