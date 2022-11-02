AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 155
On OU's 27-13 win over Iowa State, Oklahoma's Week 10 matchup with Baylor, the Big 12 weekend slate, Matt Brady's sudden resignation and more.
AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 27-13 win over Iowa State, preview the Sooners' Week 10 matchup with Baylor, look around the Big 12's weekend slate, react to the latest OU basketball news and more.
