Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 156

On Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

OU-Bay Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Baylor Highlights

By Josh Callaway
ROy Williams
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma Safety Roy Williams HOF On-Campus Salute

By Josh Callaway
OU Baylor wrap up
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Baylor Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway
IMG_0365
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Baylor Postgame

By Ross Lovelace
IMG_0364
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Baylor Postgame

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Baylor Bears, Craig Williams
Football

Baylor's Fourth Down Efficiency Deflated Oklahoma's Defense in 38-35 Victory

By Ryan Chapman
11-5-22 Ted Roof (Post-Baylor)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
11-5-22 Jeff Lebby (Post-Baylor)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Baylor Postgame

By Josh Callaway