Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 157

On OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma's Week 11 matchup with West Virginia, Colton Vasek's flip to Texas, Sooners basketball season openers and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Baylor, preview the Sooners' Week 11 matchup with West Virginia, react to latest OU loss on the recruiting trail, recap Oklahoma basketball season openers and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables-Iowa State
Football

Brent Venables: Inexperience on the Defense is Holding Oklahoma Back

By John E. Hoover
Isaiah Coe
Football

Where Oklahoma's Run Defense Can Improve After Baylor Meltdown

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia Mountaineers
Football

Oklahoma's Secondary Preparing to Face Familiar Challenge With West Virginia's Offense

By Ryan Chapman
Colton Vasek
Football

Official: Star 2023 DE Colton Vasek Flips Commitment From Oklahoma to Texas

By Ryan Chapman
11-8-22 Press Conference Wrap (Pre-West Virginia)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - West Virginia Week

By Josh Callaway
BV 11-8
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Brent Venables
Football

Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Still Searching for Better Technique to Help Turn Struggles Around

By Ryan Chapman
Brent Venables-Justin Harrington
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hears Criticism, But Players Shouldn't Allow Themselves To

By John E. Hoover