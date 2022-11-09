AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 157

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Baylor, preview the Sooners' Week 11 matchup with West Virginia, react to latest OU loss on the recruiting trail, recap Oklahoma basketball season openers and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...