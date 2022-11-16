Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 159

On OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia, Oklahoma's Week 12 matchup with Oklahoma State, the latest action from Sooners' basketball and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 23-20 loss to West Virginia, discuss how important bowl eligibility is for OU, preview the Sooners' Week 12 matchup with Oklahoma State, recap the latest action from OU basketball and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Dillon Gabriel - OK portrait
Football

Because Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Missed Texas, Bedlam Means Even More

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Eric Gray
Football

After a Superb Year, Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Ready for 'Special' Senior Day Outing

By Ryan Chapman
OU-UNCW Highlights
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-UNCW Highlights

By Josh Callaway
11-15-22 Joe Bamisile & CJ Noland (Post-UNCW)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma G Joe Bamisile & G CJ Noland UNC-Wilmington Postgame

By Josh Callaway
11-15-22 Porter Moser (Post-UNCW)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser UNC-Wilmington Postgame

By Josh Callaway
Joe Bamisile - UNCW
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma’s Joe Bamisile Sparks Steady Performance Against UNC-Wilmington

By Ryan Chapman
WBB - Nevaeh Tot
Women's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Takes Down BYU

By John E. Hoover
Bob Stoops-Drake Stoops
Football

Why Bedlam is Important to Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops

By Ross Lovelace