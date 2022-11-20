Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 160

On Oklahoma's 28-13 win over the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night in Norman.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, multimedia director Josh Callaway and contributor Ross Lovelace break down Oklahoma's 28-13 win over the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2022 Bedlam
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers in Bedlam Victory

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Drake Stoops, Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2022 Bedlam
Football

How Drake Stoops' Career Night Helped Fuel a Fast Start for Oklahoma in Bedlam

By Ryan Chapman
Jordan Kelley OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jordan Kelley OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover
Michael Turk OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma P Michael Turk OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover
David Ugwoegbu OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover
DaShaun White OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover
Jeff Lebby OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover
Dillon Gabriel OSU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel OSU Postgame

By John E. Hoover