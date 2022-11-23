AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 161

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 28-13 win over Oklahoma State, discuss Brent Venables' views on bowl game opt-outs, preview the Sooners' Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech, give a recruiting update, recap the latest action from OU basketball and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

