AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 164

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Oklahoma's selection to the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, discuss the ramifications to the bowl game opt outs, break down all the latest movement in the transfer portal, dissect Baker Mayfield's signing with the Los Angeles Rams, recap the latest basketball action and more.

