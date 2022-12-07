Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 164

On Oklahoma's selection to the Cheez-It Bowl, the transfer portal craziness, Baker Mayfield to the Rams, OU basketball's latest action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Oklahoma's selection to the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, discuss the ramifications to the bowl game opt outs, break down all the latest movement in the transfer portal, dissect Baker Mayfield's signing with the Los Angeles Rams, recap the latest basketball action and more.  

