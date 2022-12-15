Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 165

On the passing of Mike Leach, the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, Sooners in the NFL, OU basketball's recent action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway remember coach Mike Leach, recap all the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, break down the latest from the Sooners in the NFL, analyze the latest OU basketball action and more.  

