AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 166

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Peyton Bowen's improbable signing with Oklahoma, recap all the latest from National Signing Day, break down the latest Sooners' transfer addition, analyze the latest from OU hoops and more.

