Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 166

On Peyton Bowen's signing with Oklahoma, National Signing Day, the latest OU transfer addition, Sooners basketball recent action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Peyton Bowen's improbable signing with Oklahoma, recap all the latest from National Signing Day, break down the latest Sooners' transfer addition, analyze the latest from OU hoops and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Peyton Bowen tackle
Football

Why Ratings, Stars and Other Metrics Show 2023 is Oklahoma's Best Defensive Class in Years

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jalen Hurts
Football

Eight Former Oklahoma Players Selected to Pro Bowl Rosters

By Josh Callaway
Peyton Bowen Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 S Commit Peyton Bowen Highlights

By Josh Callaway
Peyton Bowen OU CROP
Football

Signing Day Shocker: S Peyton Bowen Signs With Oklahoma After Flipping from Oregon

By Ryan Chapman
Jacob Lacey ND
Football

In Notre Dame Transfer Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma Landed 'Great Maturity, Natural Leadership'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Reggie Pearson
Football

Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech

By Josh Callaway
FB - Bill Bedenbaugh
Football

Oklahoma Took a Key Step in Building Offensive Line Depth With 2023 Signees

By Ryan Chapman
Brandon Harper.jfif
Football

Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver

By Josh Callaway