AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 167

On Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, FL.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl.  

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

