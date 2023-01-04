AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 168

AllSooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman, multimedia director Josh Callaway and contributor Ross Lovelace put the finishing touches on the 2022 OU football season, react to Isaiah Coe and Woodi Washington's announced returns for 2023, break down the transfer portal latest, recap the latest OU basketball action and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

