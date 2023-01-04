Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 168

On the 2022 OU football season, Isaiah Coe and Woodi Washington's returns, the latest from the transfer portal and the recent action from Oklahoma basketball.

AllSooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman, multimedia director Josh Callaway and contributor Ross Lovelace put the finishing touches on the 2022 OU football season, react to Isaiah Coe and Woodi Washington's announced returns for 2023, break down the transfer portal latest, recap the latest OU basketball action and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Reggie Grimes, UTEP Miners
Football

2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Defensive Ends

By Ryan Chapman
2022 Defensive Ends Report Card
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Defensive Ends Report Card

By Josh Callaway
UA-Jacobe Johnso
Football

GALLERY: Oklahoma Players in the Under Armour All-America Game

By John E. Hoover
Under Armour - OU postgame
Football

WATCH: Under Armour Postgame Interviews With Oklahoma Signees

By John E. Hoover
UA-PJ Adebawore-Cayden Green
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Signees at Under Armour All-America Game

By John E. Hoover
UA-Jackson Arnold pre
Football

Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game

By John E. Hoover
1-3-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Iowa State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Gavin Sawchuck-FSU
Football

Oklahoma's Top Positions of Depth Heading Into 2023

By Ross Lovelace