AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169

On Dillon Gabriel's return, Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, Emmett Jones' hiring, the latest transfer portal movement, basketball recent action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Dillon Gabriel's return to Norman and Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, discuss Oklahoma's new wide receivers coach, break down the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, revisit their preseason predictions, recap the latest basketball action and more.  

