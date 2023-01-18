AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 170

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up the latest movement for Oklahoma in the transfer portal, break down Zac Selmon taking over as AD at Mississippi State, react to Jackson Arnold winning Gatorade Player of the Year, recap the latest action in men's and women's hoops and more.

