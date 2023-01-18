Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 170

On the latest transfer portal movement, Zac Selmon taking over as Mississippi State athletic director, Jackson Arnold winning Gatorade Player of the Year, recent OU basketball action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up the latest movement for Oklahoma in the transfer portal, break down Zac Selmon taking over as AD at Mississippi State, react to Jackson Arnold winning Gatorade Player of the Year, recap the latest action in men's and women's hoops and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic, Softball Generic, Softball OKC, WCWS Generic
Softball

OU Softball: Oklahoma Tabbed to Win Conference by Big 12 Coaches

By Ryan Chapman
Generic-OU softball Gasso
Softball

Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25

By John E. Hoover
1-17-2023 Sam Godwin (Pre-Bedlam)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Sam Godwin Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-17-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-Bedlam)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Katherine LeVasseur - floor
Other Sooners

After Huge Win at LSU, Oklahoma Gymnast Earns Big 12 Honor

By John E. Hoover
Marcus Alexander headshot
Football

Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
FB - CeeDee Lamb
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

By Josh Callaway
Josh Ellison - Nebraska
Football

Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross Lovelace