AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 171

On the Jeff Lebby to Alabama rumors, the latest transfer portal movement, the state of OU basketball, various other Sooners sports and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway give their take on the Jeff Lebby to Alabama rumors, recap the latest news from the transfer portal, discuss the very different state of both OU basketball programs, round up other Sooners sports and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

