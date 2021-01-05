An Oklahoma national championship run in 2021? Lincoln Riley says 'You can just feel' it

Sooners coach sees the program's growth and is encouraged about the future because he already knows what it takes to "get in that conversation"

With the ultimate game of the 2020 season yet to be played, betting odds for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship are hard to find.

But it might be harder to find a reliable oddsmaker who doesn’t list Oklahoma among the favorites for next year’s national title.

Even the usually understated Lincoln Riley believes that.

“I just think there’s excitement,” Riley said. “I mean listen, it’s a long journey to get to that. We’ve got a fair appreciation of what it takes to get even in that conversation. I just think we’re growing as a program.”

OU in the CFP is nothing new. The Sooners made it to the final four in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Only one of those, however — the Rose Bowl against Georgia in 2017 — did Oklahoma have a realistic chance at winning.

After that 54-48 loss to the Bulldogs and the following year’s 45-34 loss to Alabama, Riley said the Sooners were “agonizingly close” to winning a playoff game.

Riley finally addressed the elephant in the room — the defensive coordinator position — and the Sooners have made enormous strides in two years under Alex Grinch. Florida got numbers in the 55-20 Cotton Bowl blowout, but the Sooners still finished ninth in the nation in rushing defense and 29th nationally in total defense. Moving forward, Grinch and Riley feel they have a defense that can now compete on the playoff level.

Having narrowly missed the CFP field in 2020 with a freshman quarterback and a young roster — the 9-2 Sooners were still two plays from being undefeated — Riley can confidently look ahead and know his roster is set up for a potential championship run in 2021.

“I think we've got a chance to get back a nice chunk of this team that really got better throughout the year,” Riley said, “and I think guys are hungry to continue to improve and excited about the way we're recruiting.”

Riley made those comments before 10 players from the 2020 two-deep made an early exit, whether frontline starters heading to the NFL or backups entering the transfer portal. The Sooners have taken a hit in both experience and depth since returning home from the Cotton Bowl — and those are two elements that national championship teams usually have in abundance.

So in many ways, next year’s Sooners will again be relying on youth and inexperience.

Still, Riley goes into the new year with confident vibe that this could be the year Sooner Nation has been waiting for since 2001: the year OU hangs an eighth national championship banner.

If they were “agonizingly close” with one of college football’s worst defenses, surely they’re closer now, right?

“You go win a Big 12 championship and just blow out a good football team in the Cotton Bowl, it's a great thing,” Riley said. “But at the same time, I think everybody in that room is excited about the opportunity and excited about where we could take this.

“I don’t know that you wanna define it. I just think everybody feels a momentum and excitement about where we're headed. You can just feel that.”