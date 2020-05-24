AllSooners
Sooners Make Elite WR Prospect's Top Four

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma made the top four of another elite high school wide receiver prospect.

J. Michael Sturdivant, a 4-star wideout from Flower Mound, Texas, is the No. 59-ranked receiver in the 2021 class, per Rivals. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sturdivant is No. 27 nationally at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound Sturdivant lists Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Cal in his final four. He has offers from 34 Division I schools, according to 247 Sports, and on Saturday eliminated TCU, Stanford and Duke.

For Oklahoma, it may come down to a head-to-head battle with LSU. Sturdivant’s quarterback at Flower Mound, Garrett Nussmeier, recently gave a verbal commitment to play for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

OU landed an early commitment from four-star prospect Cody Jackson (ranked No. 35 in the country by Rivals) and then last week got a verbal pledge from 5-star wideout Mario Williams (ranked No. 2 among receivers by Rivals in the class of 2021).

Football

2023 defensive end Peter Woods says "I want to be the best," and he's well on his way

Oklahoma enters picture for 2023 pass rusher who grew up loyal to Crimson Tide

Parker Thune

#Sooners are among final 5 for ATH from Rockledge, FL:

Parker Thune

Tidbits from the Trail: Top notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma host four-star DE on visit, offer top player in class of 2023, appear poised to flip a Notre Dame commit

Parker Thune

Gil Brandt Says Baker Mayfield Will Bounce Back

Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Trophy winner will play better in 2020

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Toby Rowland and Joe Castiglione discuss when the Sooners can return to campus

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione talks with Toby Rowland about Coronavirus, NCAA dates and when the Sooners can return

John. E. Hoover

2020 Oklahoma Depth Chart: H-Back

OU can blindside defenses with versatile weapons Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner

John. E. Hoover

2021 DE takes virtual visit with Sooners, says "it was wonderful"

Lincoln Riley and Sooners coaching staff hosted the four-star prospect on Thursday

Parker Thune

#Sooners offer one of the finest prospects in Class of 2023:

Parker Thune

Hurts, Nichols among nominees for Big 12 award

Jalen Hurts, Maggie Nichols among Oklahoma Sooners nominees for Big 12 Conference award

John. E. Hoover

Sooner two-sport signee Cade Horton named Oklahoma's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Norman High standout is committed to Oklahoma to play football under Lincoln Riley and baseball under Skip Johnson

Parker Thune