Oklahoma made the top four of another elite high school wide receiver prospect.

J. Michael Sturdivant, a 4-star wideout from Flower Mound, Texas, is the No. 59-ranked receiver in the 2021 class, per Rivals. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sturdivant is No. 27 nationally at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound Sturdivant lists Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Cal in his final four. He has offers from 34 Division I schools, according to 247 Sports, and on Saturday eliminated TCU, Stanford and Duke.

For Oklahoma, it may come down to a head-to-head battle with LSU. Sturdivant’s quarterback at Flower Mound, Garrett Nussmeier, recently gave a verbal commitment to play for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

OU landed an early commitment from four-star prospect Cody Jackson (ranked No. 35 in the country by Rivals) and then last week got a verbal pledge from 5-star wideout Mario Williams (ranked No. 2 among receivers by Rivals in the class of 2021).

