Another Florida player opts out of Cotton Bowl

Senior wide receiver Trevon Grimes announces he is turning pro and won't play against Oklahoma

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes announced Monday he is opting out of the Cotton Bowl and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s the second Gator to decided he doesn’t want to play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 6-ranked Oklahoma. After Florida lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, first-team All-American Kyle Pitts opted out.

Grimes is a senior who transferred from Ohio State. This season, Grimes caught 38 passes for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. In his college career, Grimes has 97 catches for 1,444 yards and 14 TDs.

