Another Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Oklahoma Pledge

Jake Taylor, a highly touted 2022 offensive tackle, said he's still "100% committed" to Oklahoma on Friday morning.

Another major Oklahoma commit appears to be hanging tough with the Sooner.

Jake Taylor, a 4-star offensive tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, reaffirmed his pledge to OU in a Twitter statement on Friday morning.

Taylor posted a photo posing with current OU running backs coach and former Bishop Gorman alum himself DeMarco Murray, and Taylor said “I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma.”

Retaining Taylor would be massive for the Sooners, as Oklahoma has failed to live up to their high standards over the past two seasons.

In-state offensive tackle Jacob Sexton already said he was staying committed with the Sooners earlier this week, and the duo of Taylor and Sexton would go a long way to replenishing the talent at offensive tackle for the Sooners.

Overall, interim head coach Bob Stoops and the remaining Oklahoma staff appear to be doing a good job of battening down the hatches for the Sooners.

In the 2022 class, only Raleek Brown, offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter and linebacker Kobie McKenzie have decommitted from OU, with the 2022 class holding strong with 13 verbal commits.

The next real domino to fall is the hiring of the new head coach. After the Sooners find their man for the future, the rest of the current commits can again talk with their families and decide what path forward is best, but for now, things are looking solid for Oklahoma.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.