Another Oklahoma Commit Makes Another SI All-American Top 10

SI All-American’s Top 10 position lists are still exploring the offense, so of course Oklahoma is represented.

Sooners verbal commit Ethan Downs of Weatherford, OK, is ranked by SIAA as the nation’s No. 5-ranked H-Back prospect.

“There’s a good chance Downs plays defensive end in Norman, as he is a solid edge-defender who could very easily become a productive player for Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch,” writes SI All-American’s Edwin Weathersby. “However, we like Downs as an H-Tight End prospect due to his toughness and athleticism in both the run and pass game.

“The future Sooner uses his size and strength to bully edges in the run game, often latching with a strong punch and sustaining to punish and finish as a blocker. Downs has adjust ability to expand his strike zone in the pass game and can be schemed into verticals up the seams to stretch the back end. We’re sure Coach Grinch will do all he can to have Downs on defense, but we feel his best upside is an H-tight end, as head coach Lincoln Riley is indeed offensive-minded.”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Downs is the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports, and is a 4-star prospect at weakside defensive end.

The lists represent SIAA’s efforts to identify the top 1,000 prospects in the nation, a months-long project that culminates this fall with the Preseason SI99.

The top 10 H-Back prospects in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated All-American:

1. Brock Bowers, Napa (Calif.)

6-3, 225

Schools of interest: Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, Penn State, Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington

2. Miles Campbell, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

6-3, 234

Committed to Tennessee

3. Michael Trigg, Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian

6-4, 225

Schools of Interest: Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina, among others.

4. Jake Briningstool, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

6-6, 215

Committed to Clemson

5. Ethan Downs, Weatherford (Okla.)

6-4, 240

Committed to Oklahoma

6. Cedric Seabrough, Swainsboro (Ga.)

6-4, 220

Committed to NC State

7. Landen King, Humble (Texas) Atascocita

6-5, 210

Committed to Auburn

8. Elijah Arroyo, Frisco (Texas) Independence

6-4, 210

Committed to Miami

9. Landon Morris, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

6-5, 210

Committed to Syracuse

10. Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green (Ky.) Bowling Green