Speed D isn't forcing turnovers, and fundamentals have gone by the wayside. But there might be a more severe issue brewing as it pertains to the Sooners' defensive woes.

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch just don't seem to be on the same page right now.

After Kansas State's 38-35 upset of Oklahoma on Sept. 26, Grinch said in his postgame comments that "it's a results business, and we failed." Two days later, Riley told media in his Big 12 coaches' teleconference that "we need to be less results-oriented."

That discrepancy in viewpoints should have raised a few red flags right off the bat. But after the Sooners lost to Iowa State the following week, the picture didn't get any clearer between Riley and Grinch. While the head coach preaches one message, the defensive coordinator appears to be preaching a different one.

Riley acknowledged Tuesday in his weekly press conference that the defense's thirst for takeaways has contributed to sloppy play.

I don't doubt at all that there's some correlation there. No question about it. And guys have gotta understand where the turnovers come from. Yeah, if you come in there just full speed out of control, every now and then you end up putting your helmet on a ball and the ball pops out and that's great, but I don't know if that's worth the number of missed tackles that you're probably gonna have there, too. ... I think our emphasis on turnovers and our guys wanting to get them so bad, has that been a part of us being a little out of control? I think it's very fair to say.

However, here's what Grinch had to say on the same issue Wednesday.

I think that could certainly be a part of it. I think if you bury your head into the grass would not give you that out, right? I mean, if you’re diving at an ankle and you don’t come up with anything, I wouldn’t accuse those individuals of trying to get takeaways. So could that rear its head at times? Possibly. But also I know there are several balls this year that have hit us in the hands that we haven’t come up with. So maybe that’s emphasizing it too much, too. It’s something we’ve got to get more of, specifically from the takeaway side of things.

Here's an even more applicable quote from Grinch after the Kansas State loss. While Riley seems to subscribe to the notion that the focus on turnovers is actually producing diminishing returns overall, Grinch conversely appears to believe that focusing strictly on the fundamentals is myopic and counterproductive.

I think takeaways are obviously a huge element to that [success]. If you’re taking the field just hoping that enough plays are being made to get you off the field, maybe that mindset contributes to the lack of those plays being made.

Where's the disconnect? Even if there is a difference of opinion regarding the defensive philosophy, why wouldn't Riley and Grinch at least come up with a common message to relay in public? Why give any inkling that there might be even the slightest clash of perspectives?

Grinch's apparent reluctance to acknowledge that there may be a connection between his kamikaze defensive mindset and the defense's lack of consistency could be concerning. Especially when his head coach admits it's understandable to conclude that over-aggressive play is serving as a defensive detriment, it's reasonable to expect that Grinch would publicly agree with that evaluation at some point. Instead, he continues to offer coachspeak:

The expectation is that you play at a high level and we need to do that. I have to coach them better.

Grinch doesn't seem willing to waffle on his philosophy. But what does it look like to "coach them better," and should high-level defense and the creation of turnovers be mutually inclusive? Georgia was the top overall defense in college football last season, allowing just 12.6 points per game. Yet there were 111 FBS teams that forced more turnovers per game than the Bulldogs.

It doesn't mean that the Sooners need to de-emphasize turnovers, but it also doesn't mean that they should stay full steam ahead and maintain the status quo. At this point in the season, that's the one course of action that is unjustifiable.

There's one thing on which Riley, Grinch and nearly everyone else agree: something needs to change. But how is that change manifested, and where does it start? Oklahoma's two highest-paid (and highest-profile) coaches need to sort that out.

