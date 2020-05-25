Preseason college football magazines are beginning to trickle out, and that means preseason rankings.

Athlon Sports’ preseason Top 25 debuted this week, and Oklahoma is right where it left off in 2019: No. 4.

SEE ATHLON'S TOP 25

Athlon ranks OU behind the usual suspects: No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

As expected, the Sooners are picked to repeat as Big 12 champion, which would be their sixth in a row. Oklahoma State (No. 14), Texas (No. 16) and Iowa State (No. 17) are also in Athlon’s Top 25.

“The 2020 season marks Lincoln Riley’s fourth year on the sidelines,” Athlon writes. “Since replacing Bob Stoops and using three different starting quarterbacks, Riley has led the Sooners to three Big 12 titles and three trips to the CFB Playoff.

“While Jalen Hurts had a prolific 2019 season, Riley’s track record and the development of quarterback Spencer Rattler should ensure the offense is potent as ever. Rattler — a five-star recruit in the 2019 class — performed well in limited action last season and is already among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this fall.

“Kennedy Brooks (1,011 yards) leads the way at running back, and the offensive line ranks among the best in college football with all five starters back, including All-America center Creed Humphrey. Riley will be looking for a couple of playmakers to emerge at receiver this fall after CeeDee Lamb (1,327 yards) left early for the NFL. Additionally, Jadon Haselwood was injured in the spring and UCLA grad transfer Theo Howard also is recovering from an offseason injury.

“The arrival of coordinator Alex Grinch brought some improvement to the defense last fall. Oklahoma gave up 5.3 yards a play in conference play and limited teams to 27.3 points a contest. With more talent coming via the recruiting trail and nine starters returning, Grinch’s defense could take another step forward in 2020. However, linebacker Kenneth Murray, nose guard Neville Gallimore, and cornerback Parnell Motley leave big shoes to fill.

“As usual, the annual showdown versus Texas in Dallas will be critical for playoff hopes, and the Sooners have to hit the road to play Iowa State. Oklahoma State, Baylor and Tennessee all come to Norman in 2020.”

Sporting News’ preseason Top 25 has Oklahoma ranked No. 7, behind the big three, plus Georgia, LSU and Oregon.

Lindy’s Preseason Annual hits newsstands June 6.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.