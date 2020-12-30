Austin Stogner will play in Cotton Bowl

FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Source: Austin Stogner available to play in Cotton Bowl

Sooner tight end hasn't played since Kansas game on Nov. 7
According to a source, Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will be available to return to the field in the Cotton Bowl Classic for the first time since the beginning of November.

Two hours from kickoff, Stogner was warming up per usual with the rest of his teammates.

Stogner hasn’t played for the Sooners since sustaining a leg injury against the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 7.

Before the injury, Stogner was developing into one of Spencer Rattler’s favorite targets. The sophomore had hauled in 25 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns from Rattler. 

While the number of Florida Gator opt-outs continues to climb, now missing four starters on the defense, the Sooners will get to add a weapon to their arsenal to close the season.

