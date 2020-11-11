SI.com
Baker Mayfield back at practice after brief COVID quarantine

John. E. Hoover

Mayfield - Browns pass

Baker Mayfield was activated from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday morning, the team announced, and the former Oklahoma quarterback is expected to be back at practice later in the day.

The Browns have a game this week against Houston.

Mayfield, who never tested positive for the virus, was placed on the reserve list Monday and has been in quarantine after he had close contact with a Browns staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Mayfield was not allowed to be at the team facility on Monday, he did participate in virtual team meetings.

Mayfield, with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season, has led the Browns to a 5-3 record — over .500 for just the third time in the last 22 seasons.

