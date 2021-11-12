Baylor Bears: By the Numbers

The No. 8-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will face their biggest test of the season by far on Saturday in Waco.

Oklahoma’s long-awaited November slate is finally here.

On Saturday, the tricky portion of the No. 8-ranked Sooners’ schedule kicks off in Waco against the No. 13-ranked Baylor Bears.

Though the Bears fell victim to former OU quarterback Chandler Morris and the TCU Horned Frogs last week, they represent the toughest test Oklahoma has faced to date as they’re a sound football team on both sides of the ball.

0.7

A hallmark of Dave Aranda’s defense is the ability for the Bears to create turnovers.

Baylor has forced a turnover in each of the last 17 games, and sports a Big 12-best +0.7 turnover margin per game this season.

And the Bears don’t care how they get the turnovers, as they’ve forced 15 fumbles and picked off opposing quarterbacks nine times. Taking the ball away and handing it back to their efficient offense has been the recipe for success for the Bears all year long, as they’ve held every single opponent below their season-long scoring average so far this year.

Caleb Williams has thrown just one interception in his short career at Oklahoma, but he’ll have to take extra care of the football on Saturday.

230.9

While Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall steal the headlines, the Baylor Bears actually have the best ground attack in the Big 12.

The Bears are totaling 230.9 rushing yards per game, but also lead the conference in yards per carry (5.9), rushing touchdowns (24) and first downs picked up on the ground (103).

Abram Smith is the leading man for the Baylor rushing offense, as he ranks No. 8-nationally averaging 117.2 yards per game. But the Bears can hurt opposing defenses with a number of backs.

Trestan Ebner is a nice compliment to Smith out of the backfield, and he checks in 29th in the country by averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

If the Sooners are going to turn up the heat on quarterback Gerry Bohanon, it starts with their ability to slow down Baylor in the run game, a feat few teams have achieved all season long.

12.5

Unlike the Aranda-led defenses Oklahoma has faced the past two years, LSU in 2019 and Baylor in 2020, this year’s Baylor defense does have one glaring weakness the Sooners can try to exploit: big plays through the air.

The Bears are allowing 12.5 yards per completion this season versus FBS opponents, which ranks No. 81 in the country. That’s a big drop from last season where Baylor held opponents to 11.1 yards per completion, tied for the 24th best mark in the country.

Marvin Mims and Mario Williams’ emergence since Williams was slotted in at quarterback could pick up even more steam on Saturday if the two Sooner speedsters can get behind the Baylor secondary.

Pair the deep threat of Mims and Williams with the excellent play of Jadon Haselwood in October and the expected return of Mike Woods to the lineup, and OU could have success through the air if their offensive line can give Williams enough time.

But even if Williams feels the pressure early, Morris was able to evade Baylor defenders and make plays with his legs last week.

The former OU quarterback ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries last week, adding to the damage he did through the air.

Williams has proven time and time again that he can change the game with his legs, and he may have to for the Sooners to remain unbeaten this weekend.