Baylor Itching to Get Back on the Field Against Oklahoma After Stunning Loss

The No. 18-ranked Bears are ready to correct their mistakes to try and upset OU a week after falling to rivals TCU.

The Baylor Bears are reeling.

The No. 18-ranked Bears are fresh off a shocking 30-28 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend. TCU upset Baylor without starting quarterback Max Duggan, star running back Zach Evans and their longtime head coach Gary Patterson.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris stepped in for the Horned Frogs, and shredded Dave Aranda’s excellent Baylor defense. Morris completed 29-of-41 passes for a staggering 461 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and adding another on the ground. The former OU quarterback also rushed for a score against the Bears, leading the TCU offense to the highest scoring output from a Baylor opponent all season.

But in the loss, the Horned Frogs were able to do what most teams have failed to so far: force quarterback Gerry Bohanon to turn the ball over.

Entering the contest this past Saturday, the junior quarterback had thrown three interceptions all year long to his 12 touchdown passes.

The Horned Frogs were able to pick off Bohanon twice, forcing the Baylor offense to air the ball out a bit more, as the early deficit meant the Bears couldn’t just sit back and rely on their running game.

Aranda said after the loss that the Bears were going to be focused in on finding a way to move the ball on the ground for all four quarters this week, that way they can maximize the talented running back duo of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, who have rushed for 1,055 yards and 601 yards this year resepctively.

“I think we’ve been running the ball sporadically in the first and second quarter at times,” said Aranda, “finding angles and finding leverages to be able to run it in the third and fourth.

“I think our ability to run it from the start versus good fronts and good people is going to separate us. So those are things we need to work on.”

If the Sooners are able to have success shutting down Baylor’s run game early, however, Oklahoma could again pull the Bears out of their comfort zone.

Relying on Bohanon’s arm to win games this season hasn’t fared too well for the Bears, as they enter Saturday’s matchup with the No. 72-ranked passing offense in the country.

And while Lincoln Riley’s offense has faltered in the previous two meetings with an Aranda-led defense, the Bears are susceptible to OU’s passing attack.

Baylor ranks No. 80 nationally in passing defense, meaning Caleb Williams should have success through the air if the Oklahoma offensive line can hold off the Bears’ defensive front.

Morris averaged 11.1 yards per completion this past Saturday, and had plenty of success which Williams can emulate throwing down the field on Baylor.

“Our ability to negate big plays in the pass game, these our things that have kind of plagued us from Week 1 throughout,” Aranda said. “And so in a way looking back, this (loss) has been coming.”

Despite Baylor’s passing defense, Saturday’s trek to Waco will be far from simple for the Sooners. The Bears will carry some extra motivation into the contest fresh off a loss to their rivals, and a win against OU would shake up the Big 12 title race.

Aranda is confident his team will be up for the challenge at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“There’s a while lot to improve on, but all of its correctable,” Aranda said. “… I feel like we’re going to have a really motivated group when we get back to Waco to work on those things.”

