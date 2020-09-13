Oklahoma took care of business Saturday night, dispatching FCS foe Missouri State 48-0 in the first game of the Spencer Rattler era. Rattler looked the part, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in just a half of action. Meanwhile, the defense coasted to its first shutout since 2015, due in large part to a relentless pass rush and near-flawless tackling.

After the game, the Sooners sounded off on their impressive showing in the season opener. Here are five of the best quotes from the players' and coaches' postgame presser.

Though his team was down at least 20 players due to COVID-19 protocol, Lincoln Riley wasn't about to make any excuses for the Sooners.

You either see it as a hindrance and you say ‘poor me’ and you’re mad you’re in the situation and frustrated. Or you look at it as an opportunity, an opportunity to see new players that maybe we wouldn’t have seen, an opportunity to test yourselves and be able to adjust when things come up. So we’ve tried to look at all of it as an opportunity. We had a lot of opportunities tonight, and it was fun to see the guys who stepped up and played in those places and by and large did a lot of good things.

Rattler was thoroughly impressed with freshman running back Seth McGowan.

That dude's a monster. I even said before the game, if he touches the ball four times, he might score four times. And I think he almost did that tonight. He's a great player.

Dashaun White encapsulated the Sooners' 2020 mentality on defense.

We’re a hungry team. Just seeing that through everything that’s going on. So many people have opted out, so many things going on … this team wants to play. This team wants to be in the fire. We want to compete.

Isaiah Thomas simply relished the opportunity to hit the gridiron.

Six months ago, we never knew if we would be out here again this fall. And to be able to actually play against another team in a different colored jersey, it felt good to finally release all that, all that hard work we finally put in on this field and I think we did a good job tonight.

And defensive coordinator Alex Grinch delivered one of his classic one-liners.

It is nice to have one game under the belt and say a football game broke out here at 6 o’clock tonight.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.