Big 12 announces Sooners' kick time at WVU

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma’s penultimate regular-season game this Saturday at West Virginia will kick off at night.

The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that the Sooners and Mountaineers will start at 6:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

It’s Oklahoma’s fifth night game of the 2020 season, and third after-dark start on the road. OU also had late kickoffs at Iowa State and at Texas Tech, as well as home games against Missouri State and Oklahoma State.

At WVU, the Sooners continue their push toward a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship. Barring cancellations or other oddities, OU needs to beat West Virginia and Baylor to earn their spot in the game, and would likely face the winner of this week’s Iowa State-Texas game in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, TX, on Dec. 19.

