Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Three Keys to the Game

Rattler’s Growth

His first game against Iowa State, a 37-30 loss to the Cyclones in Ames, Spencer Rattler wasn’t bad at all.

He was coming off a shaky finish against Kansas State, but on Oct. 3 in Ames, Rattler completed 25-of-36 passes for 300 yards, threw two touchdowns, and also ran for his first career TD. He had at least three passes dropped, including two touchdowns.

Spencer Rattler Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

But after putting the Sooners up 30-23 with 8:17 to play on a short TD pass to Jeremiah Hall, Rattler was doomed to his second straight lousy finish.

Down the stretch, Rattler completed 4-of-6 passes for 31 yards but was also sacked twice. On the Sooners’ final drive, Rattler seemed patient and poised as he chipped away with four short completions underneath and plenty of time on the clock.

But with 1:02 to play, Rattler tried to go deep over the middle and Isheem Young intercepted the ball in the end zone to end it.

Since then, Rattler has shown more composure and better presence in the pocket, and he’s been assiduous about where to throw the ball. He’s been calm, even serene, and when he’s had to leave the pocket, he’s been dynamic.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rattler has the No. 1 grade in the nation — 93.3, well ahead of BYU’s Zach Wilson (87.9), Florida’s Kyle Trask (82.6) and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel (82.3) — when outside the pocket.

“He’s been learning each week,” Lincoln Riley said. “He’s been eager, made a lot of big plays for us, becoming more mature and seeing more things as he goes. Each week for him has been a learning experience — like it is for any quarterback.

“He’s remained hungry. He’s still being the aggressive player that we want him to be, but certainly done a good job here the last several games of not making very many mistakes or putting our team or our offense in bad situations. Excited about his growth and our growth offensively.”

Iowa State’s defense is the best Rattler saw all year. Now he gets the Cyclones twice. If Rattler continues his recent trajectory, avoids the clutches of JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald and doesn’t throw the football to Mike Rose and Co., Oklahoma’s chances of winning its sixth Big 12 title in a row go up exponentially.

Rhamondre’s Return

Like seeing a big brother stepping into a playground fight, Iowa State just took a step back.

Hey Cyclones. Meet Rhamondre Stevenson.

Rhamondre Stevenson Photo: OU Athletics

Stevenson was suspended the last time ISU and OU scrapped, and while OU’s offense compiled 414 total yards and 30 points, the run game was punchless with just 114 yards on 33 carries.

T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan both ran for 47 yards, and Rattler moved around for the first time and finished with 20 yards and a TD.

Now the Cyclones must deal with a much bigger, stronger and more experienced opponent.

The Sooners didn’t even average 4.0 yards per carry in a game until Stevenson showed up for Texas Tech. In the four games since, OU is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. That includes three straight performances of 213, 200 and 191 team rushing yards.

Stevenson’s contributions were significant down the stretch: 13 carries, 87 yards, three touchdowns against Texas Tech, 11-104-2 against Kansas, 26-141-0 against Oklahoma State and 15-50 against Baylor.

“He’s been a go-to back for us,” said quarterback Spencer Rattler. “When we need positive yards, when we need a first down, he’s the guy we are going to go to. Giving him the rock is never a bad idea. He’s playing really well. He’s going to continue to work and play well for us.”

Grow Up

One thing Iowa State really exploited in its victory over the Sooners at Jack Trice Stadium was a physical mismatch between Cyclone receivers and Sooner defensive backs.

Brendan Radley-Hiles, a 5-foot-10 nickel safety, led OU in tackling that night partly because Brock Purdy and his big receiver corps kept targeting him.

Charlie Kolar Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State wideouts go 5-11, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3. The tight ends — widely considered the best group in all of college football — are 6-6, 6-7, 6-6 and 6-7.

Oklahoma’s defensive backs, meanwhile, have one player on the five-man two-deep over 5-11, and that’s 6-foot safety Tre Norwood. The Sooners committed four pass interference penalties on the night.

The mismatches were real 2 1/2 months ago in Ames. At 6-6, Norman North tight end Charlie Kolar — who said this week he felt offended by the lack of scholarship offer from the Sooners — led the Cyclones with four catches for 66 yards, while 6-7 Chase Allen caught three passes for 48 yards. Xavier Hutchinson (3-83) and Landen Akers (1-35) also played big.

"With respect to the penalties playing DB, there really isn’t an alternative," 5-10 safety Pat Fields said after the game. "You’re guarding guys who are 6-6, 6-5, if we’re not that physical, it’s probably going to be a catch. Sometimes it just comes with the game. You’ve got to chalk it up to the game. That’s part of playing defensive back. But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s difficult."

First, the bad news: when the teams kick off Saturday morning, those guys will still be tall. And OU’s defensive backs will still be short (although a handful of freshmen, such as 5-11 D.J. Graham 6-2 Bryson Washington and 6-2 Joshua Eaton, have played more lately).

While much of the rest of college football has transitioned to more wide-open spread offenses, the Cyclones continue to resemble what could be considered a more traditional offense.

Lincoln Riley, however, expressed an appreciation for how Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning — also the Cyclones’ tight end coach — has applied traditional personnel to more contemporary concepts.

“I wouldn’t actually consider them traditional,” Riley said. “I think everybody thinks because they use some tight ends, all of a sudden they’re a traditional pro-style. Honestly they’re really not. They use a lot of the same concepts that you see in spread offense all over the place. They just do it — they have some good tight ends personnel-wise, so they use those guys.

“There’s actually a lot of similarities between what they do and what we’ve done when we play with our tight ends. They do a really good job. They do a really good job matching schematically what they want to be to the personnel that they have and they do a tremendous job using the tight end and then obviously featuring the running back.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.