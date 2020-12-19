Big 12 Championship: ‘We were pissed’

Oklahoma's defense drew significant motivation from what the Sooners felt were multiple snubs on this year's All-Big 12 team

ARLINGTON, TX — Who can say why Big 12 Conference head coaches didn’t vote for Oklahoma’s defensive players to populate this year’s All-Big 12 team?

Maybe they really don’t think any Sooners are worthy of first-team accolades. Maybe they’re just tired of OU dominating the league both on the field and in the record books. Maybe it’s a grudge for all that losing.

Whatever the reason that the league’s No. 1 run defense, No. 2 total defense, No. 3 pass defense and No. 3 scoring defense didn’t land one player on the All-Big 12 first team, it burned through the Sooners like nitrous fuel.

“It’s not why we do it,” Lincoln Riley said Saturday after taking down Iowa State for the program’s sixth consecutive Big 12 crown, “but we were pissed.”

“Yeah,” said cornerback Tre Brown, “we had a chip on our shoulder.”

It was a little more than a chip.

The Sooners chased Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy around all day. Purdy was sacked three times and threw three interceptions, and FBS rushing leader Breece Hall managed a season-low 79 rushing yards on 3.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Iowa State landed four players on the first-team All-Big 12 defense (nine in all, including offense), and had both the offensive and defensive players of the year.

It all seemed justified, although rush linebacker Nik Bonitto (third in the conference with 7.5 sacks) only got honorable mention, and Isaiah Thomas (first with 8.0) only got second-team. Noseguard Perrion Winfrey makes a good case for Defensive Newcomer of the Year, but that and Defensive Lineman of the Year both went to West Virginia players, while Iowa State also got the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Yeah, the Sooners were motivated.

“Most def,” said Ronnie Perkins, who now has 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in just five games this year. “Every week, we gotta go out and play like we got something to prove. This week, playing this game, and having some guys on the other sideline that (were) on the first team, kinda upped the stakes for us a little bit. We wanted to go out there and show how we’re the best D-line in the conference.”

“I felt like they were all disrespected as well,” Brown said of the OU defensive line. “Those guys played lights out all year. Nik Bonitto played lights out. Ronnie came back, and just in the short amount of time he had, he came and played lights out. I felt like they all deserved first team, so of course they had a right to go out there and compete and do what they had to do.”

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said his disappointment stemmed from feeling like his players had earned the accolades but were not rewarded for their work and their results.

“This isn’t just we love our guys so much or we think because we're Oklahoma we should have a bunch of guys on the first-team defense,” Grinch said. “… One of the

better defenses in the conference, one of the better defenses in the country, and we don't have any of the better players in our own conference.

“So you bet your — yeah. We’re used it.”

Players voiced their displeasure on social media after the lists were announced Thursday, then mocked the voters on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Perkins even referenced the endless inner motivations that Michael Jordan revealed last summer on the series, “The Last Dance.”

“If you look at the All-Big 12 team,” Riley said, “it’s amazing we won a game.

“I’m glad they did it. Whoever did it, I need to send them a little gift basket.”

